Pakistan bowl Zimbabwe out for 57 runs in second T20I

Team Green holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 17:40:41 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – A magic bowling spell by Sufiyan Muqeem restricted Zimbabwe to 57 in second of the three-match T20I series at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Tuesday.

The hosts tried to take a strong opening with Brian Bennett making 21 runs and Tadiwanashe Marumani made 16 runs. However Abbas Afrid got an early breakthrough by removing Marumani in fifth over while Haris Rauf dismissed the opener in very next over.

Afridi also got a key wicket of Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Razam while Salman Agha Dion Myers for three.

Afterwards, the whole job was done by Muqeem who claimed five-wicket haul by destroying the hosts’ middle and tail order.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan.

Pakistan hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, having defeated Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the first T20 match.

An unfinished 65-run fifth wicket partnership off 34 balls between Tayyab Tahir (39 not out) and Muhammad Irfan Khan (27 not out) lifted Pakistan to 165 for four. Zimbabwe scored 60 for two in their PowerPlay – eight runs more than Pakistan - but then ran out of steam to be bundled out for 108 in 15.3 overs.

Pakistan on Monday announced its playing XI for the second of the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Salman Ali Agha will lead the Pakistan team, which includes Saim Ayub, Omair bin Yusuf, Usman Khan, and Tayyab Tahir.

Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufyan Muqeem are also part of the playing XI.

It is recalled that Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, and Faisal Akram have already returned to Pakistan from Zimbabwe.