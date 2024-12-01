Pakistan set 166-run target for Zimbabwe to win first T20I

Cricket Cricket Pakistan set 166-run target for Zimbabwe to win first T20I

Teams batting first have won 13 out of 16 games played at the Queen’s Sports Club Bulawayo.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Dec 2024 18:37:11 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan set 166-run target for Zimbabwe to win the first T20I match of the three-game series held in Bulawayo.

Pakistan, after winning the toss, opted to bat first and scored 165 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Openers Umair Yousuf and Saim Ayub started the innings, but the partnership was short-lived as Umair was dismissed for 16. Saim Ayub followed, scoring 24 runs, with Pakistan losing their second wicket at 57. Usman Khan contributed 39 runs before getting out, and captain Salman Ali Agha added 13 before being dismissed.

Tayyab Tahir (39*) and Irfan Khan (27*) remained unbeaten, helping Pakistan post a competitive total.

Notably, Salman Ali Agha is leading Pakistan for the second time, while Umair Yousuf made his international debut in this match.

Teams batting first have won 13 out of 16 games played at the Queen’s Sports Club Bulawayo.

The average first innings total at this venue in 150 runs.

Pakistan had already announced their playing XI, led by Salman Agha.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have faced each other in 18 T20s where Pakistan have thrashed Zimbabwe in 16 T20s while Zimbabwe came out victorious in just 2 games.

Pakistan XI:

Salman Ali Agha (C), Saim Ayub, Omair bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim.

Zimbabwe XI:

Sikandar Raza (C), Brain Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tawandanashe Marumani, Tashinga Musekiwa, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani