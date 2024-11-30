U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan thump India by 43 runs

Updated On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 17:41:02 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan registered a convincing 43-run win over Indian in match three of the U19 Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In pursuit of 282-run target, the Team Blue were bowled out for as no player except Nikhil Kumar (67) from middle order could show impressive performance with bat.

Openers Ayush Mhatre (20) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi were removed in first five overs in early breakthroughs by Ali Raza and Abdul Subhan.

Andre Siddharth was dismissed for 15 while Indian skipper Mohammad Amaan could score 16 before he was sent to packing by Usman Khan.

Kiron Chormale and Harvansh Pangalia from middle order could not stay for long due to magical bowling for Team Green. Tail-enders Mohammed Ennan and Guha showed some resistance as they tried to build a partnership to take their side closer to win. However, Pakistan fielders showed lighting speed in run out of Ennan, clinching win for their side.

Ali Raza claimed three wickets while Abdul Subhan and Fahamul Haq bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, Pakistan posted a target of 282 runs after they won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan took a strong opening start as Usman Khan and Shahzaib Khan stitched a healthy partnership.

Khan smashed splendid 159 while Khan scored 60, helping their side to set a fighting total. Riazullah scored 27 runs while the Team Green lost back to back wickets of middle order, restricting them below 300.

In the opening two matches of the tournament, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh came out victorious against Nepal and Afghanistan. Pakistan would face United Arab Emirates on December 2 and Japan on December 4.

Both semi-finals for the tournament would be played on December 6, while the final is schedule to be played on December 8 in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Under-19s Playing XI:

Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Haroon Arshad, Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Muhammad Riazullah, Saad Baig (c), Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Naveed Ahmed Khan

India Under-19s Playing XI:

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth (c), Mohamed Amaan, Harvansh Pangalia, Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Mohamed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha