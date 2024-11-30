Pakistan openers shine against India in match 3 of U-19 Asia Cup

Pakistan left-handed opening pair joined 160 runs for the first wicket

Sat, 30 Nov 2024 12:39:56 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Under-19 openers have set a solid platform for other batters to put a big total on the board against India U-19 in Dubai on Saturday.

In the third match of Asian Cricket Council U-19 Asia Cup, the Pakistan left-handed opening pair including Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan joined 160 runs for the first wicket before Usman got out after scoring 60 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

In the opening two matches of the tournament, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh came out victorious against Nepal and Afghanistan.

Pakistan would face United Arab Emirates on December 2 and Japan on December 4.

Both semi-finals for the tournament would be played on December 6, while the final is schedule to be played on December 8 in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan Under-19s Playing XI:

Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Haroon Arshad, Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Muhammad Riazullah, Saad Baig (c), Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Naveed Ahmed Khan

India Under-19s Playing XI:

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth (c), Mohamed Amaan, Harvansh Pangalia, Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Mohamed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha