Cricket Cricket 70pc of Gaddafi Stadium upgrade project completed

Updated On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 14:32:44 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The overall progress of the Gaddafi Stadium upgrade project has reached 70%, with the construction of enclosures' steps moving ahead rapidly.

The floors of the main building have been completed, and the work on pavilions and boxes is in its final stages.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, visited Gaddafi Stadium for a detailed inspection and observed the view from the newly constructed steps.

He inspected the ongoing construction work on the main building and enclosures.

During the briefing, it was informed that progress on the project was accelerating, with high construction standards being maintained.

The construction and repair work would be completed before the Champions Trophy tournament.

On this occasion, the PCB Chairman directed the relevant authorities to ensure timely completion of the project. The project director from the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) briefed him on the developments.