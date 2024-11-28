Strong likelihood of Fakhar Zaman's return South Africa tour

Fakhar Zaman has been deemed necessary for the team

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The consultation process for the Pakistan cricket team’s squads for the South Africa tour is in its final stages, with a strong possibility of Fakhar Zaman's return to the white-ball team.

According to sources, the announcement of the squads for the South Africa tour is expected after the conclusion of the Zimbabwe ODI series or after the first T20 match.

Considering the upcoming Champions Trophy, Fakhar Zaman has been deemed necessary for the team. Discussions are also underway regarding Imam-ul-Haq's inclusion in the red-ball team.

It has been agreed to give opportunities to young players in the T20 series against South Africa, with senior batters and bowlers potentially being rested for the T20 matches.

Sources indicated that a strong squad will be announced for the ODI series, with Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi set to return. Fakhar Zaman's return to the white-ball team also seems highly likely.

Plans are also underway to set up a camp for the Test players soon in South Africa. Pakistan and South Africa will play a series consisting of 3 ODIs, 3 T20s, and 2 Test matches.