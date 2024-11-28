Ghulam's maiden ton helps Pakistan set 304-run target for Zimbabwe in third ODI

Cricket Cricket Ghulam's maiden ton helps Pakistan set 304-run target for Zimbabwe in third ODI

The match has a significant importance for both the teams as the series is tied at 1-1

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 17:02:06 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan set 304-run target for Zimbabwe to win the third ODI being played in Bulawayo.

After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat first and posted 303 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets.

Kamran Ghulam scored his maiden century (103), featuring four sixes and 10 fours.

Abdullah Shafique scored 50 runs, Mohammad Rizwan 37, Saim Ayub 31, while Salman Agha contributed 30 runs to set a reasonable target for the host.

Tayyab Tahir, batting for the first time in ODI career, scored useful 29 (not out) runs off 16 balls, helping Pakistan to surpass the 300-run mark.

Irfan Niazi scored three runs, while Aamir Jamal remained not out on five runs.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava claimed 2 wickets apiece, while Blessing Muzarabani and Faraz Akram took one wicket each.

The match has a significant importance for both the teams as the series is tied at 1-1.

Earlier, Muhammad Rizwan said no changes had been made to the team that had won the second match.

He said young talent had been given a chance in the ongoing series so that they could help in the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, a day ago fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dhani were ruled out of the series in Zimbabwe due to injuries. Abbas Afridi and Jehandad Khan have replaced them.

Squads:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Faisal Akram.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Trevor Gwandu, Craig Ervine (c), Tawandanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.