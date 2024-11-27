Sri Lanka take advantage of cloudy conditions, remove both openers early

Sri Lanka had won the toss and put South Africa in to bat first in the first Test in Durban.

DURBAN (Dunya News) – Sri Lankan pacers has removed both South African openers early after winning toss.

Aiden Markram was the first one to go for 9 while Tony de Zorzi followed him after scoring 4 runs. Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando took one wicket each.

Sri Lanka and South Africa would play two-match Test series, also included in the World Test Championship schedule.

Sri Lanka XI:

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando

South Africa XI:

Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada