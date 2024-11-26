ICC to decide Champions Trophy's fate at Nov 29 meeting

Cricket Cricket ICC to decide Champions Trophy's fate at Nov 29 meeting

ICC spokesperson confirmed that the meeting will be held online

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 17:54:05 PKT

DUBAI (Web Desk) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has scheduled a board meeting on Nov 29 to discuss the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to be held in Pakistan.

An ICC spokesperson confirmed that the meeting will be held online, and the agenda has been sent to all board members.

The meeting will focus on the scheduling and future of the Champions Trophy, with various options being deliberated, including a hybrid model, complete relocation from Pakistan, or postponement of the tournament.

Read also: Champions Trophy arrives in Lahore

According to the reports, the board's preference is to adopt a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already opposed this model.

The ICC will make a final decision on the Champions Trophy based on the opinions and suggestions of board members.

India has refused to play the tournament in Pakistan, while Pakistan remains firm in rejecting any hybrid model.

Meanwhile, due to India’s stance, the ICC has yet to announce the schedule of the tournament.

