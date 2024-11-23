Champions Trophy arrives in Lahore

Following this, the next stop for the Champions Trophy will be Afghanistan.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The ICC Champions Trophy has been moved from Karachi to Lahore as part of its ongoing tour.

Sources revealed that it would not be the final event in Lahore, but will instead be displayed at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters. Following this, the next stop for the Champions Trophy will be Afghanistan.

The trophy was previously showcased at various locations in Karachi, where it completed a three-day tour.

A photo session was held at the iconic Mazar-e-Quaid, and the trophy was also taken to the historic Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) building, where it was received by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

It is important to note that the ICC has yet to finalise the schedule for the Champions Trophy.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently in discussions with both the BCCI and PCB regarding the event's scheduling.

The ICC is also consulting member boards about the BCCI’s refusal to send the Indian team to Pakistan. Once consultations are complete, the ICC will announce the final schedule for the tournament.

The issue of the tournament's venue remains contentious, with India insisting on holding the event under a hybrid model, while the PCB is adamant about hosting the entire Champions Trophy within Pakistan. This disagreement continues to create a stand-off as the ICC works to finalise the event details.