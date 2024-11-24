ICC denies scheduling emergency board meeting on Champions Trophy

ICC sources have dismissed reports from Indian media

Published On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 10:02:54 PKT

DUBAI (Web Desk) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has clarified that no emergency board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday regarding the Champions Trophy.

ICC sources have dismissed reports from Indian media, which had earlier suggested such a meeting.

According to sources, no discussions have been arranged concerning the schedule of the Champions Trophy, the hybrid model, or India’s refusal to participate.

Recently, Indian media had reported that an emergency ICC board meeting was set for November 26, with members from the Indian and Pakistan cricket boards expected to attend.

The meeting was rumored to address the future of the Champions Trophy, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had already denied knowledge of any such meeting.