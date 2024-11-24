Pakistan win toss, elects to bowl first in opening ODI against Zimbabwe

Pakistan XI includes three debutants

Updated On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 12:22:23 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first match of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah Khan and Faisal Akram would be making their One Day International debuts in Bulawayo.

After winning the ODI series against world champions Australia in Australia, the morale of the Pakistani cricket team players is high.

This series marks the first assignment for Pakistan under the coaching of Aqib Javed. For this tour, Pakistan has rested three key players: Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah, and given young players the opportunity to play.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan stated that the Australia series was now in the past, and this series was part of preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy. The team remained optimistic about securing a victory here as well.

Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Tayyab Tahir are the other players apart from Salman Ali Agha who have been selected for both the formats.

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and Shahnawaz Dahani have been picked in the ODI side and will be replaced by Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Usman Khan for the shortest format of the game.

Haseebullah, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Salman Ali Agha are the four players who will also be part of the squads for Zimbabwe tour.

ODI Playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Haseebullah Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan Niazi, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram