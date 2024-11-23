Pakistan to take on Zimbabwe in first ODI on Sunday in Bulawayo

Cricket Cricket Pakistan to take on Zimbabwe in first ODI on Sunday in Bulawayo

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been rested for the Zimbabwe tour

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 17:41:26 PKT

BULAWAYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan will lock horns with Zimbabwe in first of the three-match ODI series tomorrow on November 24 in Bulawayo.

Mohammad Rizwan-led side reached Zimbabwe earlier this week after wrapping up the Australia tour where it clinched historic T20 series win against hosts while suffered whitewash in the ODI series.

The Pakistan men’s side is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe (24 November – 5 December). Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been rested for the Zimbabwe tour.

Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Tayyab Tahir are the other players apart from Salman Ali Agha who have been selected for both the formats.

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and Shahnawaz Dahani have been picked in the ODI side and will be replaced by Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Usman Khan for the shortest format of the game.

Haseebullah, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Salman Ali Agha are the four players who will also be part of the squads for Zimbabwe tour.

ODI SQUAD: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir

T20I SQUAD: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan

