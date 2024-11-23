Venue of first 50-over match between Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A changed

Cricket Cricket Venue of first 50-over match between Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A changed

The match will now take place at Islamabad Club instead of the Rawalpindi Stadium

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 16:29:08 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a change in the venue for the first 50-over match between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka 'A'.

The match, scheduled for 25 November, will now take place at the Islamabad Club instead of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The second and third 50-over matches, on 27 and 29 November, will proceed as originally planned at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, the board has announced a change in the schedule for the final round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

According to a PCB statement, the last league match between Lahore Whites and Sialkot will now take place from December 27 to 31.

Following this, the five-day final will be held from January 2 to 6.

The PCB further stated that the venues for these matches will be announced at an appropriate time.