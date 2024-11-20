All-round performance leads Pakistan U19 to thrilling win over Afghanitan

This was Pakistan’s first win over Afghanistan in the ongoing tournament

Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 21:38:44 PKT

(Web Desk) - Half-centuries by Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan and four-fer from Ali Raza led Pakistan U19 to a thrilling 13-run win over Afghanistan in the U19 tri-series match at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday.

This was Pakistan’s first win over Afghanistan in the ongoing tournament after the latter defeated the former by 100 runs at the same venue on Friday.

Chasing 245 to win, Afghanistan after losing their opening batter Mahboob Khan (1, 4b) in the first over got their act together as Uzairullah Niazai (70, 72b, 8x4s, 1x6) and Faisal Shinozada (47, 48b, 5x4s, 1x6) knitted a 104-run partnership for the second wicket. After the departure of Faisal, Uzairullah soon followed him back to the pavilion as Afghanistan were 142 for three in 26.5 overs. That the Pakistan were able to stage a comeback in the match was due to right-arm fast Ali’s two wickets in the 38th over.

Afghanistan were bundled out for 231 in 46.4 overs. Ali was backed up by Faham-ul-Haq (3-18) and Abdul Subhan (2-46).

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the in-form opening pair Shahzaib and Usman provided a solid 129-run stand to Pakistan. Left-handed Usman, who scored century against Afghanistan in the previous match, scored an 88-ball 77, which included eight fours. Centurion from the UAE game, Shahzaib top-scored for the side with 78 off 101 balls, hitting seven boundaries.

After the departure of both batters, only Mohammad Tayyab Arif (19, 24b, 1x4), captain Saad Baig (15, 13b, 1x4, 1x6) and Mohammad Ahmed (13, 20b) managed to enter double figures as Pakistan were dismissed for 244 in 49.4 overs.

For Afghanistan, Abdul Aziz Khan and Khatir Khan Stanikzai bagged three wickets apiece, while Naseer Khan Maroofkhil snapped two wickets.

Pakistan will now take on the hosts UAE in their last group match on Friday, 22 November.