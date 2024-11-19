Coetzee, Edwards, and Sufyan reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Coetzee admitted to the Level 1 offence

(Web Desk) - South Africa's Gerald Coetzee, Netherlands' Scott Edwards and Oman's Sufyan Mehmood were reprimanded under various sections of the ICC Code of Conduct.

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee has received a reprimand and a demerit point added to his disciplinary record following an incident that happened during the fourth T20I against India in Johannesburg.

While bowling the 15th over of the Indian innings, Coetzee is noted to have made an inappropriate comment to the umpire after the latter signalled one of his deliveries as a wide.

The 24-year-old admitted to the Level 1 offence, accepting the aforementioned sanctions, and a furthermore 50 percent cut of his match fee imposed by the match referee Andy Pycroft.

After a 3-1 loss to India in the T20Is at home, Coetzee has also been named in South Africa’s Test squad against Sri Lanka starting November 27.

Tempers flared as hosts Oman faced Netherlands in the third T20I last week, and the visiting side’s skipper Scott Edwards and Oman bowler Sufyan Mehmood have each been docked 10 percent match fee and handed demerit points.

Edwards was found guilty of two breaches - Article 2.8 and 2.2, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

An unbeaten 78 from 69 from Scott Edwards lifted the Netherlands innings against South Africa.

After the first umpire ruled him LBW, the Netherlands captain responded by showing his bat to the umpire. On his way back to the dressing room, Edwards would throw his bat and gloves on the field, leading to two demerit points - one each for the two incidents - being added to his disciplinary record.

In the same innings, Oman’s Sufyan Mehmood giving a send-off to Netherlands batter Teja Nidamanuru was deemed as an act violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

It relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Both Edwards and Sufyan admitted to their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Neeyamur Rashid Rahul of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The tourists secured the three-game T20I series 2-1 with a win in the third match.