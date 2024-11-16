Champions Trophy: 'Recalcitrant' India offers compensatory amount to ICC

Reports say the ICC will face $500 million loss if India miss the event.

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refuses to reconsider its decision of not coming to Pakistan for the coveted Champions Trophy.

In a letter, the Indian cricket board has formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) about its decision to not visit Pakistan and instead offered the regulator a compensatory amount for the loss it will face.

Sources said the BCCI, in a bizarre move, offered compensatory amount to the ICC and refused to reconsider its decision to play its Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan on flimsy grounds.

India was bound by law to give cogent reasons for not sending its cricket team to Pakistan, sources said, adding that the ICC was supposed to take any decision after weighing the viewpoint.

The PCB could ask any other team to be part of the mega tournament if India remained unmoved, sources said.

Reports say the ICC will face $500 million loss if India miss the event. Even India will suffer $100 million loss.

ICC SEEKS EXPLANATION

Earlier, the ICC asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give reasons in writing for not visiting Pakistan for Champions Trophy.

The PCB had requested the ICC for a written copy of the Indian letter. However, the BCCI orally informed the world body of its decision about not going to Pakistan.

Sources said the ICC asked the BCCI to give reasons in writing “so that Pakistan could ask for concrete evidence” from the Indian board.

PCB’S STANCE



On government instructions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took a firm stance on hosting Champions Trophy and refused to accept the hybrid model.

According to sources, the PCB sent a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), informing them of the Pakistan government’s strong position on the matter.

The letter also requested clarification from the ICC regarding India's refusal to travel to Pakistan, asking for solid reasons behind their stance.

Sources said the PCB had made it clear in the letter that Champions Trophy would be held in Pakistan, and that the hybrid model (which involves splitting the tournament between multiple countries) would not be accepted.

The PCB questioned why India was refusing to travel to Pakistan while other teams were willing.

The letter also stated that Champions Trophy could still be held without India, with another team invited to replace them if necessary.

The government gave “policy guidelines to the PCB regarding India.”

The government told the PCB that if India did not come to Pakistan, the national team would not play against India in any ICC or Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournament.