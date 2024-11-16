Pakistan to lock horns with Australia in second T20I today

Australia beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first match to lead three-match series 1-0

(Dunya News) – The second T20I of three-match series between Pakistan and Australia will be played in Sydney on Saturday.

The match will start at 1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time. The hosts lead the series by 1-0.

Earlier this week, Australia beat Pakistan by 29 runs in the rain-hit seven-over opening game of the three-match T20I series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Pakistan managed 63-9 in the allotted overs after Australia raced to 93-4 off the 42 balls they faced.

Earlier, bad weather delayed the start of play before Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. After Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf removed the Australia opening batters for single digits, Glenn Maxwell hit five fours and three sixes in his breezy 19-ball 43.

Marcus Stoinis struck an unbeaten 21 off seven balls including two fours and one six to propel Australia to a formidable total. Mohammad Abbas Afridi picked up two wickets in his solitary over.

In turn, Pakistan were reduced to 24-6 in 3.2 overs before Abbas top scored with 20 not out off 10 balls hitting two fours and one six. Haseebullah (12, 8b, 1x4, 1x6) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (11, 6b, 1x6) were the other batters to enter double figures for Pakistan.

Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis picked up three wickets each while Adam Zampa returned figures of 2-9.

