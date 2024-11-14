Australia beat Pakistan by 29 runs in rain-hit T20I

Bad weather delayed the start of play before Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first

BRISBANE (Dunya News) - Australia beat Pakistan by 29 runs in the rain-hit seven-over opening game of the three-match T20I series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Pakistan managed 63-9 in the allotted overs after Australia raced to 93-4 off the 42 balls they faced.

Earlier, bad weather delayed the start of play before Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. After Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf removed the Australia opening batters for single digits, Glenn Maxwell hit five fours and three sixes in his breezy 19-ball 43.

Marcus Stoinis struck an unbeaten 21 off seven balls including two fours and one six to propel Australia to a formidable total. Mohammad Abbas Afridi picked up two wickets in his solitary over.

In turn, Pakistan were reduced to 24-6 in 3.2 overs before Abbas top scored with 20 not out off 10 balls hitting two fours and one six. Haseebullah (12, 8b, 1x4, 1x6) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (11, 6b, 1x6) were the other batters to enter double figures for Pakistan.

Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis picked up three wickets each while Adam Zampa returned figures of 2-9.

The second T20I match of the series will be played in Sydney on 16 November.

Pakistan XI:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Australia XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Pakistan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan, spoke about the team's preparations, saying, "The preparations are good, and we will make the decision on the final XI based on what is best for the team."

The two teams last met in this format in March 2022 in Lahore, where Australia emerged victorious.

Looking at the T20 record between Pakistan and Australia, the national team holds a slight edge. The two sides have faced off in 25 matches, with Pakistan winning 13 and Australia 11, while one match ended without a result.

Additionally, Pakistan had previously defeated Australia 2-1 in their ODI series.