Cricket Cricket Windies' Joseph back from suspension but Russell to miss third T20 v England

(Reuters) - West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph returns for the third Twenty20 International against England after serving a two-match suspension but all-rounder Andre Russell will miss Thursday's match with an ankle injury.

Joseph was suspended for storming off the field after a row with captain Shai Hope during the third One Day-International against England in Bridgetown.

"Alzarri Joseph, having completed his two-match suspension, will rejoin the squad in Saint Lucia for the crucial final leg of the series, replacing Shamar Joseph," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

West Indies won the ODI series 2-1 but lost the first two matches in the five-match T20 series against Jos Buttler's team.

The hosts will again be without experienced all-rounder Russell, who sustained a left ankle sprain during the opening T20 in Barbados on Saturday.

Russell, who missed the second match, is replaced by all-rounder Shamar Springer in the squad.

All three remaining T20s are being played in Saint Lucia.

West Indies T20I Squad



Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer