PCB confirms commentary panel for Pakistan vs South Africa women series

Cricket Cricket PCB confirms commentary panel for Pakistan vs South Africa women series

Bazid Khan, Ejaz Ahmed, Hijab Zahid, Kainat Imtiaz and Sana Mir will be on the commentary panel

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 17:57:20 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday confirmed a five-member commentary panel and one presenter for the Pakistan v South Africa women series taking place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

The three-match T20I series is scheduled to take place on 16, 18 and 20 September, with the first ball of the first and second T20I matches to be bowled at 7.00pm, while the third T20I will be begin at 10.00am.

Bazid Khan, Ejaz Ahmed, Hijab Zahid, Kainat Imtiaz and Sana Mir will be on the commentary panel for the series, while Sawera Pasha will serve as the presenter.

Livestreaming of all matches for viewers across the Pakistan region will be available on the PCB’s official YouTube channel.

Also, to encourage fans to come to the ground, the entrance to the stadium will be free. The spectators will be required to bring their original ID card to get inside the stadium.

