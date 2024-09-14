Champions One-Day Cup: Panthers thump Dolphins by 50 runs

Usman Khan made a splendid century

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Mohammad Hasnain’s five-wicket haul and brilliant century by Usman Khan guided Panthers to secure a 50-run win over Dolphins in a match of the Champions One-Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Saturday.

In pursuit of 329-run target, Saud Shakeel-led team crumbled to 278 all out in 47 overs. Qasim Akram remained Dolphin’s top scorer with 65 runs while Sahibzada Farhan made 52 runs. Faheem Ashraf scored 41 runs.

Earlier, an impressive batting by Usman Khan, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan helped Panthers set a mammoth target of 329 runs for Dolphins.

The Panthers’ start was poor as Saim Ayub and Abdul Washid Bangalzai dismissed for 6 and 5 runs, respectively. However, Usman Khan h

eld the nerves and smashed a much-needed century. He built a strong partnership of 103 runs with Haider Ali, who made 63 runs.

Shadab Khan played a knock of 65 runs to give a boost to total in late overs. After his removal, Usama Mir and Amad Butt made 22 and 11, respectively.

For Dolphins, Usama Qadir took three wickets while Mir Hamza and Muhammad Abbas Afridi grabbed two wickets each.

In yesterday’s match, the Stallions defeated the Lions by 133 runs.

Panthers Playing XI:

Shadab Khan (c), Saim Ayub, Abdul Bangalzai, Umar Siddiq, Usman Khan, Haider Ali, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahmed Bashir

Dolphins Playing XI:

Saud Shakeel (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Hurraira, Muhammad Akhlaq, Qasim Akram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Noman Ali, Usman Qadir, Mir Hamza