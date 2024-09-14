Head Coach Gary Kirsten resumes duties upon reaching Faisalabad

Published On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 10:53:31 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan cricket team's white ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten has commenced his duties upon arriving in Pakistan.

Coach Gary Kirsten and Mental Health Coach David Reid have arrived in Faisalabad and attended the Champions One Day Cup match between Stallions and Lions.

During their visit, Kirsten and Reid met with selectors Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq.

Kirsten would review player performances at the Champions One Day Cup and would join red ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie at the Lahore Connection Camp.

David Reid is also scheduled to participate in the Connection Camp in Lahore on September 23.