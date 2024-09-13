Stallions register convincing 133-run win over Lions

In pursuit of 338 runs target, Lions crumbled to 203 all out

Fri, 13 Sep 2024

FAISLABAD (Dunya News) – Stallions pulled off a stunning 133–run victory over Lions in the second match of the Champions One-Day Cup at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday.

In pursuit of 338 runs target, Lions crumbled to 203 all out in reply with Imamul Haq the only batter to adapt to the conditions with a fighting 78 off 83.

Batting first, Stallions posted 337 runs after a blistering knock by Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris and Talat.

Shan Masood and Yasir Khan built an opening stand of 35 runs when the latter was dismissed for 13 with Babar Azam coming to bat next.

Masood was removed by Faisal Akram when Tayyab Tahir (74) joined Babar Azam (74) on the crease and the duo displayed fireworks to boost the total.

Mohammad Haris and Hussain Talat made fifties while Jahandad made unbeaten 20, helping their side to build a mammoth target of 337 runs for Lions.

In reply, Lions lost early wicket of opener Sajjad Ali Hashim, who went for duck. Abdullah Shafique and Omair bin Yousaf also failed to show impressive game. Sharoon Siraj made 28 runs while Aamer Yamin scored 22 runs.

Skipper Shaheen Afridi and Sirajudding were dismissed by Haris Rauf, sealing a convincing win for Stallions.

Stallions squad: Mohammad Haris (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Yasir Khan.

Lions Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Aamir Jamal, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin.

