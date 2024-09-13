Stallions bat first against Lions Champions One-Day Cup match

Mohammad Haris is leading Stallions while pacer Shaheen Afridi is captain of Lions

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Stallions won the toss and elected to bat first against Lions in second match of the Champions One-Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday.

Mohammad Haris, captain of the Pakistan Shaheens, has stepped into the role Stallions captain, joining forces with mentor and former Pakistan star Shoaib Malik.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) winning captain, is lead the Lions in the tournament.

Stallions squad: Mohammad Haris (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Yasir Khan.

Lions Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Aamir Jamal, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin.

