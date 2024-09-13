Champions One-Day Cup: Stallions set 337-run target for Lions

Cricket Cricket Champions One-Day Cup: Stallions set 337-run target for Lions

Mohammad Haris is leading Stallions while pacer Shaheen Afridi is captain of Lions

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 19:33:24 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – A 114-run partnership between Babar Azam and Tayyab Tahir helped Stallions set a target of 337 runs for Lions in second match of the Champions One-Day Cup at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Friday.

Shan Masood and Yasir Khan built an opening stand of 35 runs when the latter was dismissed for 13 with Babar Azam coming to bat next.

Masood was removed by Faisal Akram when Tayyab Tahir (74) joined Babar Azam (74) on the crease and the duo displayed fireworks to boost the total.

Mohammad Haris and Hussain Talat made fifties while Jahandad made unbeaten 20, helping their side to build a mammoth target of 337 runs for Lions.

For Lions, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aamir Jamal took two wickets each.

Earlier, Stallions won the toss and elected to bat first. Mohammad Haris, captain of the Pakistan Shaheens, has stepped into the role Stallions captain, joining forces with mentor and former Pakistan star Shoaib Malik.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) winning captain, is lead the Lions in the tournament.

Stallions squad: Mohammad Haris (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Yasir Khan.

Lions Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Aamir Jamal, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin.

