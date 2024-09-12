Naqvi chairs BoG meeting in Faisalabad with key focus on domestic cricket

Cricket Cricket Naqvi chairs BoG meeting in Faisalabad with key focus on domestic cricket

BoG proposed that Champions Cup be incorporated into PCB Constiution 2014

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 18:10:49 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 74th meeting of the Board of Governors in Faisalabad on Thursday.

The BoG was briefed on the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup, which commenced at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Thursday afternoon with the opening match between UMT Markhors and Lake City Panthers. The BoG appreciated the efforts of Mr Mohsin Naqvi in attracting and convincing leading and highly reputed organisations to partner with the tournament, in which the country's best cricketers are participating.

The BoG also proposed that the Champions Cup, which includes events in the T20 and four-day formats, be incorporated into the PCB Constitution 2014 so that it becomes an annual feature. This will bring continuity, consistency and clarity to Pakistan’s domestic cricket pathway structure.

The BoG suggested that after witnessing the overwhelming response of the Faisalabad crowd, the PCB should take complete control of Iqbal Stadium and upgrade it to international standards, enabling the venue to be revived and host bilateral international series once again.

An update was provided to the BoG on the infrastructure projects’ progress with respect to the design and scope of work. Members expressed their complete support and satisfaction on the projects, stating this was the need of hour and once the projects will be completed, these will contribute in enhancing the image and profile of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket.