Cricket Cricket ICC confirms no plans to relocate 2025 Champions Trophy from Pakistan

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Sep 2024 10:44:12 PKT

DUBAI (Web Desk) - ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice has confirmed that there were currently no plans to move the 2025 Champions Trophy away from Pakistan.

Speaking at a media briefing for the Women's T20 World Cup, Allardice expressed satisfaction with the tournament's venue and highlighted that the ICC regularly visited its member countries, including Pakistan, to ensure the successful hosting of its events.

He assured that no team had expressed reluctance to play in the tournament, and all teams were committed to participating in Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently, the defending champion of the Champions Trophy, having won the title in 2017 in England under the leadership of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed by defeating India in the final.