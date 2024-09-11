Rizwan's UMT Markhors to take on Shadab's Panthers on Thursday

The tournament winner on 29 September set to take home Rs30 million prize

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - All roads in Faisalabad will lead to Iqbal Stadium on Thursday afternoon, where the star-studded UMT (University of Management and Technology) Markhors (previously Wolves) will face off against the Panthers in the opening match of the Champions One-Day Cup.

The match will commence at 3pm, with live coverage on national sports channels, live-streaming in Pakistan will be available on Tamasha, Tapmad and myco and broadcast in North America on Willow TV.

Mohammad Rizwan will captain the UMT Markhors, with Misbah-ul-Haq serving as their mentor, while the Panthers will be led by Shadab Khan, with Saqlain Mushtaq as their mentor.

On Friday, Mohammad Haris’ Allied Bank Stallions will clash with Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Nurpur Lions, followed by Saturday’s fixture between Saud Shakeel’s Dolphins and Shadab Khan’s Panthers.

All five teams have been in Faisalabad for the past five days, participating in extensive training sessions to prepare for this newly-launched tournament, which features the best of the country’s top cricketers. The tournament has been planned with an eye on next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with standout performers looking to strengthen their chances of breaking into the national side that will compete in ODIs in Australia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and a home tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa in the lead-up to the biggest ICC Event of 2025.

White-ball head coach Gary Kirsten will be in Faisalabad to observe the 50-over tournament, which will be played on a single-round basis. Later in the competition, red-ball coach Jason Gillespie will also join Kirsten in Faisalabad.

In this high-stakes tournament where every match counts, the top-four sides will progress to the playoffs, culminating in the final on 29 September.

UMT Markhors (previously Wolves) captain Mohammad Rizwan

“A high-quality domestic event like the Champions One-Day Cup is the lifeblood of any leading cricket-playing nation, as it provides equal and fair opportunities for both established and emerging cricketers to strengthen their claims for national selection. With that in mind, I am eagerly looking forward to this tournament and am confident it will meet all its strategic objectives.

“Given the format, as well as the talent and balance of all the teams, this will be a fiercely-contested competition. The team that consistently performs over the next 15 days will emerge victorious.

“The UMT Markhors boast some of the most talented cricketers. I want my team to enjoy this tournament, not be overawed by the opposition and demonstrate their skills to entertain the Faisalabad crowd. Every player should believe they are here because they deserve to be, and this is their chance to make a mark and begin a busy season on an impressive note.”

Panthers captain Shadab Khan:

“We’ve trained hard in Faisalabad and now it’s time to translate that effort into positive results. We need to bring intensity and passion every time we step onto the field, as this tournament will not be easy to win. Only the team that will show consistency will come out on top, and I firmly believe we have what it takes to be that team.

“Starting the season with a high-pressure, high-stakes tournament like the Champions One-Day Cup will set the tone for the rest of the 2024-25 season. As we will progress through the season, I have no doubt we’ll discover more champion cricketers who will not only break into the national side but also help Pakistan re-establish itself as a force to be reckoned with in international cricket.

“The Panthers are a strong and formidable side, with talented cricketers — both established and emerging. We have firepower at the top, a reliable middle order and wicket-taking bowlers. I see no reason why we can’t come together as a unit and perform.

“Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Mohammad Haris maybe my teammates in the national side, but if you will ask them the same, they will tell you: when we step onto the field, there are no friends and we play fair and hard to win.

“In the past few days, we’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support from the Faisalabad fans. Their enthusiasm shows their deep passion for the game and their respect for the players. I’m confident that over the next 15 days, we’ll further strengthen their belief in the national side, keeping their commitment to Pakistan cricket strong.”

MARKHORS: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, Ali Usman, Bismillah Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Imran, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood

PANTHERS: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Bashir, Amad Butt, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mubasir Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Saim Ayub, Umar Siddiq, Usama Mir and Usman Khan