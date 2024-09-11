Mashrafe Mortaza booked in student attack case

Mashrafe Mortaza has been named in a case involving attacks on students.

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 12:49:35 PKT

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Following Shakib Al Hasan, another former captain of Bangladesh cricket has been booked in a legal case.

According to Bangladeshi media, former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been named in a case involving attacks on students.



A total of 90 individuals have been accused, including Mortaza, in connection with recent protests that involved assaults on students.

The case was filed by Sheikh Mustafa al-Mujahid al-Rahman at the Narail Sadar Police Station, with Mortaza’s father also named in the allegations.

Shakib Al Hasan also faced a murder charge in Bangladesh. He did not return to Bangladesh from Pakistan but traveled to England via Dubai.

After retiring from cricket, Mashrafe Mortaza entered politics, joining Sheikh Hasina's Awami League in 2018 and subsequently being elected as a member of parliament from the Narail-2 constituency.