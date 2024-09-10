England name Test squad for tour of Pakistan

Captain Ben Stokes is also included as he continues his recovery from a hamstring tear

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 19:25:26 PKT

(Dunya News) - England Men's selection panel have named a 17-strong squad for the three-match Test tour of Pakistan in October.

Durham's Brydon Carse and Essex's Jordan Cox are the only uncapped players while spinners Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach return to the Test set-up.

England Men's Test Squad:

Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Shoaib Bashir (Somerset)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Jordan Cox (Essex)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Josh Hull (Leicestershire)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Eight players from the squad – Rehan Ahmed, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes – return to Pakistan following the 3-0 Test series victory in 2022.

Durham seamer Brydon Carse and Essex batter Jordan Cox are the only uncapped players included in the squad.

Somerset spinner Jack Leach makes his return to the Test set-up for the first time since the opening Test in India in January 2024.

Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who made his Test debut in Karachi during the last Pakistan tour in December 2022, will be aiming to add to his four Test caps.

Following his Test debut at Kia Oval this week, Leicestershire seamer Josh Hull is included in the squad for his first senior tour with England.

Kent opener Zak Crawley returns to the squad after missing out since the West Indies series in July. The 26-year-old, who fractured his right little finger at Edgbaston in July, is making significant progress in his recovery to earn selection.

Captain Ben Stokes is also included as he continues his recovery from a hamstring tear that kept him out of the recent Test series victory against Sri Lanka.

The venues for the three-match series are yet to be confirmed, with an announcement expected from the Pakistan Cricket Board later this week.