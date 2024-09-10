Afghanistan-NZ Test second day called off after 'huge mess'

GREATER NOIDA (India) (AFP) – Ground staff used electric fans in a desperate bid to dry the pitch in the Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand Tuesday, but play was called off for a second straight day with one official calling it "a huge mess".

The one-off Test at Afghanistan's adopted home near India's capital New Delhi was supposed to start on Monday but the toss is yet to take place because of rain and the poor condition of the Greater Noida ground.

On Tuesday, groundsmen dragged out tarpaulins to cover areas of the pitch in anticipation of more rain, while others waved electric fans over some of the worst wet patches.

Ground staff dug up a wet outfield area in the midwicket region, refilling it with dry soil and laying fresh turf.

Umpires carried out repeated inspections and finally called off play in mid-afternoon.

The venue, hosting its first Test, has only basic drainage and has been criticised for its facilities with The Times of India newspaper calling it "ill-equipped".

Despite sunshine on Monday and Tuesday the outfield remained soaked after days of monsoon rain in the run-up to the match.

On Monday, the New Zealand players threw rugby balls around as they waited for a decision on play, but the teams stayed in their hotels on Tuesday morning.

New Zealand, who were unable to complete a training session ahead of the Test because of the rain, later put up nets on the ground as batsmen and bowlers went through their drills.

Afghanistan has hosted several Twenty20 and one-day internationals at Greater Noida since 2017.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered Afghanistan venues to train and host matches outside their troubled nation, including in the northern Indian cities of Lucknow and Dehradun.

Lucknow and Dehradun were preferred options for this Test by Afghanistan, but those grounds were busy with local leagues.

The press box at Greater Noida was initially an open-sided tent without internet or power, but was shifted after complaints.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials have been cautious about criticism, fearing it could spoil relations with the BCCI, but said they were disappointed.

"This is a huge mess. We are never coming back here," an ACB official was quoted as saying by Indian media.

It is only Afghanistan's 10th five-day match since they were granted Test status in 2017.

There has been no public reaction from Tim Southee's New Zealand side, who will next travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests before returning for three more against India.