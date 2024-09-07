James Anderson to join England's tour of Pakistan as fast-bowling mentor
Cricket
Anderson would continue his role as a fast-bowling mentor with the team.
LONDON (Web Desk) - Former England fast bowler James Anderson would join the England cricket team on their tour of Pakistan.
He announced his retirement from international cricket in July this year.
The England cricket team is set to tour Pakistan in October for a series of three Test matches.
Anderson mentioned, "For now, I will be traveling with the team to Pakistan, and I'll also be with them on the tour of New Zealand. Beyond that, I'm not sure; I'm new to this role and still learning."