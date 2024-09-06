Kamindu Mendis stays down order as Sri Lanka seek to avoid England whitewash

The third and final Test between Sri Lanka and England starts at The Oval on Friday.

LONDON (AFP) – Sri Lanka's in-form Kamindu Mendis is set to stay at number seven in the batting order as his side try to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash by England.

The visitors head into the third Test at The Oval starting Friday already 2-0 down in the series after last week's 190-run loss to England at Lord's, which followed a five-wicket defeat at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old Kamindu Mendis, however, has been a shining light for Sri Lanka, topping their series batting averages with 203 runs, including a century in Manchester, at an impressive average of more than 50.

Initially best known as an ambidextrous spin bowler, the left-handed batsman has now scored three hundreds in his five Tests.

Against England he has generally been batting down the order and, despite the struggles of Sri Lanka's specialist batsmen, is likely to stay there.

"If he is scoring runs there, let him score runs at number seven," Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva said at The Oval on Thursday.

"We should not upset his momentum as well.

"That would be a tough call for him, to ask him to bat early. If he gets out early, the blame will come on me.

"He is doing well at number seven. For now let him play at number seven."

'AWESOME'

The series may be lost but De Silva said victory, which would end a run of seven straight Test defeats by England, would still be valuable.

"Winning a Test match will be awesome," he explained. "The main thing is we need points for the World Test Championship."

De Silva was speaking before Sri Lanka named their side for the match, with two changes from the team that played across London at Lord's.

Kusal Mendis returns as a number three batsman after Nishan Madushka, who had the tough dual role of opener and wicketkeeper in the second Test, was dropped.

It had been thought Kusal Mendis would also keep wicket but Sri Lanka confirmed later Thursday that Dinesh Chandimal, who kept in the second innings at Lord's after his thumb injury meant Madushka initially took over the gloves, would remain behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, left-arm paceman Vishwa Fernando was recalled in place of left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya as Sri Lanka opted for a four-man seam attack.

"If there is left-arm variety, that's great," said De Silva. "It will be handy for the attack. Vishwa has some experience here (playing for Yorkshire)."

England will also have a left-arm quick in their side, with towering 20-year-old Josh Hull given a Test debut.

The 6 feet, 7 inches (2 metres) tall Hull replaces Matthew Potts despite having taken just 16 wickets in 10 first-class matches.

Sri Lanka came across Hull in their lone warm-up match against the second-string England Lions last month, with the rookie quick taking five wickets.

"He was good," said De Silva. "Tall, quick and swinging the ball both ways."

Sri Lanka team:

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

