Virat Kohli leads in tax payments among Indian cricketers

Kohli paid INR 66 crore in taxes for the year 2023-24

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - The tax payment report for Indian cricketers has been released, revealing that Virat Kohli has surpassed all his peers in tax contributions.

According to the report, Kohli paid INR 66 crore in taxes for the year 2023-24, surpassing former captain MS Dhoni, who paid INR 38 crore.

Additionally, former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar contributed INR 28 crore, Sourav Ganguly paid INR 23 crore, and Hardik Pandya contributed INR 13 crore in taxes.