Relocation of Pakistan-England series to UAE or Sri Lanka in consideration

PCB is exploring options in consultation with ECB.

Thu, 05 Sep 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Due to the ongoing renovation work at local cricket stadiums, there is an increased likelihood that the Pakistan-England cricket series may be moved to the UAE or Sri Lanka.

The series is scheduled as follows: the first Test from October 7 to 11 in Multan Cricket Stadium, the second from October 15 to 19 in National Bank Cricket Stadium, and the third from October 24 to 28 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

However, construction work was also planned at the Rawalpindi stadium, similar to the ongoing work in Lahore and Karachi.

If the construction delays continued, preparing the stadiums before the Champions Trophy could become even more challenging.

It would be impossible to hold matches without spectators as the England’s fan group, the Barmy Army, is expected to arrive in Pakistan.

Given these challenges, the PCB was considering alternative options. The UAE remained the primary choice, but Dubai and Sharjah would be occupied with ICC Women's Cricket World Cup matches from October 3 to 20, which overlapped with the Pakistan-England series dates.

As a result, Abu Dhabi was the only available venue in the UAE. PCB officials were also exploring the possibility of hosting the matches in Sri Lanka, with a decision expected in the coming days after consultations with the England and Wales Cricket Board.