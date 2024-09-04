Pakistan's ICC Test Championship ranking nosedives after home series debacle

Cricket Cricket Pakistan's ICC Test Championship ranking nosedives after home series debacle

Pakistan have won only two out of seven matches in the championship

Pakistan rank eighth whereas Bangladesh's victory propels them to fourth position in Tests

ICC Test Championship final will be held at Lord's between top two teams in the ranking

Captain Shan Masood admits Pakistan made many mistakes in the series

LAHORE (Web Desk) - After getting whitewashed in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, Pakistan have dropped 24 crucial points in the ICC Test Championship, falling to the eighth position in the ranking.

Pakistan's chances of reaching the championship final have dwindled. Conversely, Bangladesh's unexpected success in the series has propelled them to the fourth position in the rankings.

Currently, India lead the rankings based on the average points per match won, followed by the defending champions Australia in second place. New Zealand are third, England fifth, South Africa sixth, Sri Lanka seventh, and the West Indies are in ninth and last place.

The final would be held at Lord’s between the top two teams in the rankings.

THE POINT GAME

Pakistan have won only two out of seven matches in the championship. With 16 points, Pakistan's average is 19.05. Although they are not entirely out of contention, their chances of making it to the final stages appear slim.

In the ICC Test Championship, a team earns 12 points for a win, six points each for a tie, and four points each for a draw. Pakistan have also lost eight points due to slow over rates, with each slow over costing one point.

South Africa was the inaugural winner of the Test Championship, while India and Australia have each won it twice. Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies have each won it once.

TEST SERIES DRUBBING

On Tuesday, clinical Bangladesh trounced Pakistan in the second Test match and won the series. Bangladesh won the second Test match by a comfortable margin of six wickets.

Zakir Hassan scored 40, Najmul Hossain Shanto 38, Mominul Haq 34,and Shadman Islam 24 runs.

The veterans Mushfiqur Raheem and Shakib Al Hassan remained unbeaten on 22 and 21 runs, respectively.

For Pakistan, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmad and Salman Agha picked up a wicket each.

Litton Das for his spectacular first innings century, after Bangladesh was six down for 26, was declared man of the match. Mehidy Hassan Miraz for his all-round performance in both matches was declared player of the series.

Sloppy fielding, poor field setting and mediocre spin bowling exposed the skill level of Pakistan cricket team.

SHAN MASOOD ADMITS MISTAKES

Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood expressed disappointment over the historic whitewash by Bangladesh in the two-match series.

In a post-match discussion, Shan Masood admitted that Pakistan made many mistakes in the series. He appreciated the visitors for playing with more discipline. He also emphasised the importance of fitness for both bowlers and batters in Test cricket.