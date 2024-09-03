Wolvaardt named South Africa captain for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The same squad will feature in a three-match T20I series against Pakistan

(Web Desk) – Laura Wolvaardt is set to lead South Africa as captain for the first time at an ICC event, with the Proteas announcing their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

The same squad will feature in a three-match T20I series against Pakistan as a preparation for the main event, from 16 - 20 September.

Sune Luus, who guided the team to the T20 World Cup Final last year on home soil, remains a key part of the squad. She is joined by seasoned players such as Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Tazmin Brits, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

The Proteas have largely maintained the squad from the previous year, with the addition of four new players – Eliz-Mari Marx, Tumi Sekhukhune, Mieke De Ridder and and uncapped Seshnie Naidu.

In addition to the above, they have also named 19-year-old batting all-rounder Miané Smit as a travelling reserve.

Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon.

“While playing in the UAE presents some unknowns, we have conducted thorough research and selected a balanced squad that complements the conditions, with strategic options in mind as we head into the T20 World Cup," CSA Proteeas Women Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez said.

"Laura (Wolvaardt) has been exceptional as a leader, bringing a holistic approach to the team. She leads with respect and integrity, and we are excited to see her leadership and playing qualities shine at the World Cup. Seshnie Naidu has shown significant growth as a bowler within our camps, and we see her as an X-factor for the World Cup. She brings a unique element to our bowling attack, offering something different that could be pivotal.

“We've had strong competition for places, and while some players will unfortunately miss out, these decisions were made based on balance, form, fitness, and strategic considerations for the format. Every selection was carefully considered to ensure the best possible squad for this important tournament."

CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe also echoed similar sentiments. "We are incredibly proud of the group of players and management who will be representing South Africa at the Women’s T20 World Cup. This team has shown remarkable resilience and skill and we have no doubt that they will compete with the same spirit and determination on the world stage.

"As they set out to bring the ultimate prize home, they should know that the entire nation stands firmly behind them, supporting and cheering them on every step of the way. We believe in their ability to make South Africa proud, and we wish them all the best as they embark on this exciting journey."

South Africa are a part of Group B at the upcoming tournament along with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and West Indies.

Their campaign begins on the second day of the tournament against the Windies on 4 October, with subsequent matches against England (7 October), Scotland (9 October) and Bangladesh (12 October).

