Dominant Bangladesh clinch historic 'clean sweep' over Pakistan

Pakistan faced 17th whitewash in its cricketing history.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Bangladesh have whitewashed Pakistan in two-match Test Series.

Bangladesh have won the second Test match by a comfortable margin of six wickets.

Zakir Hassan scored 40, Najmul Hossain Shanto 38, Mominul Haq 34,and Shadman Islam 24 runs.

The veterans Mushfiqur Raheem and Shakib Al Hassan remained unbeaten with 22 and 21 runs respectively.

For Pakistan, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmad and Salman Agha picked up a wicket each.

Litton Das for his spectacular first innings century, after Bangladesh was six down for 26, was declared man of the match, while Mehidy Hassan Miraz for his all-round performance in both matches was declared player of the series.

Sloppy fielding, poor field set and mediocre spin bowling have exposed the skill levels of Pakistan Cricket team.

Pakistan had scored 274 in the first innings after being put into bat by the Bangladesh skipper.

Bangladesh in their second innings saw wickets falling in quick succession as they were six down for only 26 runs.

A century from Litton Das and half century from Mehidy Hassan Miraz helped Bangladesh to almost reach Pakistan’s first innings score.

Bangladesh scored 262 in the second innings. Khurram Shehzad claimed a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

Pakistan started their second innings with a minimal lead of 12 runs.

Pakistan’s batting line once again tumbled as Pakistan lost all their wickets after scoring 172.

Hassan Mehmud claimed a fifer while Nahid Rana claimed four wickets.

Bangladesh came out yesterday (Monday) to achieve the target of 185 to register another historic win and a whitewash to Pakistan in Pakistan.

The openers came out with an aggressive approach as they scored 42 in just seven overs before rain and bad light brought an early end to the day four.

Bangladesh needed 143 runs at the start of day five to win the two-match Test series.

Bangladesh had won the first Test by a huge margin of ten wickets.