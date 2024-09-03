Bangladesh eye historic Test win on last day of Pakistan tour

Bangladesh needed 143 runs at the start of day five to win the two-match Test series.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Bangladesh have resumed their batting on day five of second Test, eyeing another historic win to whitewash Pakistan. Bangladesh are one-up in the two-match Test series.

Pakistan had scored 274 in the first innings after being put into bat by the Bangladesh skipper.

Bangladesh in their second innings saw wickets falling in quick succession as they were six down for only 26 runs.

A century from Litton Das and half century from Mehidy Hassan Miraz helped Bangladesh to almost reach Pakistan’s first innings score.

Bangladesh scored 262 in the second innings. Khurram Shehzad claimed a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

Pakistan started their second innings with a minimal lead of 12 runs.

Pakistan’s batting line once again tumbled as Pakistan lost all their wickets after scoring 172.

Hassan Mehmud claimed a fifer while Nahid Rana claimed four wickets.

Bangladesh came out yesterday (Monday) to achieve the target of 185 to register another historic win and a whitewash to Pakistan in Pakistan.

The openers came out with an aggressive approach as they scored 42 in just seven overs before rain and bad light brought an early end to the day four.

