Litton's brilliant century puts Bangladesh on top

Six wickets were taken by Khurram Shahzad, while Mir Hamza sent 2 batters to the pavilion.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 18:24:16 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A brilliant century by Litton Das and a gritty knock by Mehidy Hasan Miraz helped Bangladesh narrow Pakistan’s lead in the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

At stumps on day 3, Pakistan are 9-2 with a 21-run lead. Opener Abdullah Shafique and night watchman Khurram Shahzad were dismissed cheaply after bowling Bangladesh out for 262 runs.

A 165-run partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Litton Das helped Bangladesh avoid the follow-on.

Both players launched a counter-attack post-lunch, scoring at a brisk rate.

Bangladesh lost their sixth wicket at a score of 26, but Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 165-run stand for the 7th wicket steadied Bangladesh's sinking ship.

Bangladesh lost six wickets in quick succession during the first session of day three.

Khurram Shahzad took six wickets, while Mir Hamza and Salman Agha claimed two wickets each.

Mir Hamza’s excellent bowling from one end exerted pressure from the start of the day. One catch fell just inches short of the fielder, and a leg-before-wicket appeal that was not reviewed later turned out to be a missed opportunity.

Khurram Shahzad capitalized on the pressure, taking the wickets of Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Taskin Ahmed.

Mir Hamza sent middle-order batsmen Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim back to the pavilion.

Bangladesh resumed day three at 10 runs without losing any wickets.

Pakistan had scored 274 runs before being all out in the first innings of the second Test match.

Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, and Salman Ali Agha were the standout batters, scoring 58, 57, and 54 respectively.

The first day of the Test match was abandoned due to heavy showers in Rawalpindi.