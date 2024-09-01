Half centuries from Das, Miraz help Bangladesh avoid follow-on

Cricket Cricket Half centuries from Das, Miraz help Bangladesh avoid follow-on

Four wickets were taken by Khurram Shahzad, while Mir Hamza sent 2 batters to the pavilion.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 14:26:27 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Half centuries and a hundred-run partnership between Mehidy Hassan Miraz and Litton Das have helped Bangladesh avoid follow-on.

Both players launched a counter attack post lunch scoring at a high run rate.

Bangladesh lost their sixth wicket at a score of 26. Litton Das and Mehidy Hassan Miraz, for the 7th wicket, joined over hundred runs to steady Bangladesh's sinking ship.

Bangladesh lost six wickets in quick succession in the first session of day three.

Four wickets were taken by Khurram Shahzad, while Mir Hamza sent 2 batters to the pavilion.

Mir Hamza’s excellent bowling from one end exerted pressure since the start of the day. One catch was dropped inches short of the fielder and one leg before wicket appeal was not reviewed, but was later seen as a missed opportunity.

Khurram Shahzad took advantage of the pressure and got the wickets of Zakir Hassan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Shakib Al Hassan.

Mir Hamza sent the middle order batsmen, Mominul Haq and Mushfiqur Raheem, to the pavilion.

Shadman Islam departed for 10 runs, Zakir Hassan 1,Najmul Hossain Shanto 4, Mominul Haq 1, Mushfiqur Raheem 3, and Shakib al Hassan made 2 runs.

Bangladesh have scored 75 runs for the loss six wickets at lunch.

Mehidy Hassan Miraz has scored unbeaten 33 runs featuring 7 boundaries, while Liton Das has supported him with a defending unbeating 13 runs at lunch.

Bangladesh came out to bat on Day three on 10 runs without losing any wicket.

Pakistan scored 274 before getting all out in the first innings to the second Test match.

Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, and Salman Ali Agha were the prominent batters who scored 58, 57, and 54 respectively.

The first day of the Test match was abandoned due to heavy showers in Rawalpindi.