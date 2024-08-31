PCB plans to host Test match at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad in October

PCB is preparing to host one of the Test matches between England and Pakistan at Faisalabad.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formulated a strategy to bring international cricket to Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

According to sources, the PCB is preparing to host one of the Test matches between England and Pakistan at Faisalabad in October.

The initial plan includes hosting the three-Test series against England in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Faisalabad.

Under this plan, the first Test would be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, the second in Faisalabad, and the third in Rawalpindi.

The decision to host the Champions One Day Cup is aimed at positioning Faisalabad for future international and Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The final decision on hosting Test matches in Faisalabad would be made based on the evaluation of interest of cricket fans of Faisalabad during the Champions One Day Cup.