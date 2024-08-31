Monsoon rains disrupt renovation work for ICC Champions Trophy at National Bank Stadium

The decision was made to prevent any potential damage and ensure safety.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The ongoing renovation and partial reconstruction of National Bank Stadium in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy have been affected by the recent monsoon rains.

Due to this week’s rainfall in Karachi, work at the stadium has been hindered.

The removal of debris from the demolished manual scoreboard tower, Nasim-ul-Ghani Enclosure, and Iqbal Qasim Enclosures has been partially halted over the past two days due to rainwater accumulation.

Work on the renovation is expected to resume today, provided there are no further rains in the city.

As per the approved design by the foreign firm responsible for international stadium construction, a new five-story building with dressing rooms for players would be constructed in the first phase of the renovation.

The second phase would include installation of modern teflon roofs on all enclosures, while the third and final phase would see the demolition of the main building and its replacement with a new structure.

The new stadium project would also include media boxes, dedicated spaces for broadcasters and commentators, and an upgraded media gallery.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allocated a total of Rs.12.80 billion for major projects related to the Champions Trophy, covering Qaddafi Stadium Lahore, National Bank Stadium Karachi, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.