Cricket Cricket Shan, Saim steady Pakistan with good run rate after early wicket

Pakistan has scored 99 for the loss of one wicket at Lunch.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) — Pakistan have sufficiently recovered from the early loss of Abdullah Shafique on the second day of rain affected Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh.

Skipper Shan Masood and Saim Ayub carried Pakistan to lunch without losing any further wicket.

The partnership was well-paced by the two batsmen.

Shan Masood reached his half century in the first session after facing only 54 deliveries.

Saim Ayub's 43 not out has featured two maximums and three boundaries.

Pakistan lost their first wicket as Abdullah Shafique got out without scoring.

An in-swinger from Taskin Ahmed rattled the stumps of Shafique on the last ball of the first over.

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the rain effected second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan had announced their 12-member squad earlier from which they have further dropped Naseem Shah.

Pakistan have made two changes to their playing XI including Mir Hamza as a replacement of Shaheen Shah Afridi, whereas Abrar Ahmad has replaced Naseem Shah.

Shaheen Afridi had already been released from the squad to travel to Karachi to spend time with his new born son.

Bangladesh have made only one change to their playing XI. Shoriful Islam has been dropped to bring right arm quick Taskin Ahmad to the playing XI.

The second Test was originally scheduled to play in Karachi National Bank Cricket Arena but was later shifted to Rawalpindi due to the renovation work at the Stadium.

Pakistan playing XI:

Shan Masood (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad.

Bangladesh playing XI:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.