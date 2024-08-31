Pakistan struggles early in second Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique in the first over without a score on the board.

Updated On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 10:29:08 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) — Pakistan lost their first wicket as Abdullah Shafique got out without scoring.

An in-swinger from Taskin Ahmed rattled the stumps of Shafique on the last ball of the first over.

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the rain effected second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan had announced their 12-member squad earlier from which they have further dropped Naseem Shah.

Pakistan have made two changes to their playing XI including Mir Hamza as a replacement of Shaheen Shah Afridi, whereas Abrar Ahmad has replaced Naseem Shah.

Shaheen Afridi had already been released from the squad to travel to Karachi to spend time with his new born son.

Bangladesh have made only one change to their playing XI. Shoriful Islam has been dropped to bring right arm quick Taskin Ahmad to the playing XI.

The second Test was originally scheduled to play in Karachi National Bank Cricket Arena but was later shifted to Rawalpindi due to the renovation work at the Stadium.

Pakistan playing XI:

Shan Masood (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad.

Bangladesh playing XI:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.