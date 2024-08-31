Bangladesh skittle Pakistan for 274 in first innings of second test

Cricket Cricket Bangladesh skittle Pakistan for 274 in first innings of second test

Pakistan top order once again fails to make it big

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 18:47:00 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan were all out for 274 in the first innings of the second match of the series against Bangladesh.

Saim Ayub, Shan Masood and Salman Ali Agha scored 58, 57 and 54 respectively while the poor form of the star batter Babar Azam continued as he fell to Shakil Al Hasan.

Bangladesh bowlers made a counter attack post lunch claiming four more wickets in the second session, while Pakistan's first innings score stood at 183 for the loss of five wickets.

Both the set batsmen, Saim Ayub and Shan Masood, missed out on scoring big runs and got out on 58 and 57, respectively.

Saud Shakeel despite getting a chance courtesy a drop catch by Mehidy Hassan Miraz, could not grab the opportunity and departed for just 16 runs.

Babar Azam's poor batting form continued as he was trapped plumb in front of the stumps on 31 by star all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan.

The frustration continued as Salman Ali Agha came out to bat and threw a catching chance to the fielder at short leg, but the opportunity was not taken by Zakir Hassan.

Muhammad Rizwan and Salman Agha remained unbeaten at the tea.

Earlier, skipper Shan Masood and Saim Ayub carried Pakistan to lunch without losing any further wicket. The partnership was well paced by the two batsmen.

Shan Masood reached his half century in the first session after facing only 54 deliveries. Saim Ayub reached his half century off 94 balls.

Pakistan had scored 99 for the loss of one wicket at lunch.

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first in the rain-affected second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan had announced their 12-member squad earlier from which they further dropped Naseem Shah.

Pakistan made two changes to their playing XI including Mir Hamza as a replacement of Shaheen Shah Afridi, whereas Abrar Ahmad replaced Naseem Shah.

Shaheen Afridi had already been released from the squad to travel to Karachi to spend time with his newborn son.

Bangladesh made only one change to their playing XI. Shoriful Islam was dropped to bring right arm quick Taskin Ahmad to the playing XI.

The second Test was originally scheduled to play in Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena but was later shifted to Rawalpindi due to the renovation work at the stadium.

Pakistan playing XI:

Shan Masood (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad.

Bangladesh playing XI:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.