Shaheen Afridi released from Test Squad to spend time with family

Cricket Cricket Shaheen Afridi released from Test Squad to spend time with family

Afridi has now been officially released from the national Test squad.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 09:16:39 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) — Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been released from Pakistan’s Test squad following his omission from the second Test against Bangladesh.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh began at Pindi Stadium. The first day's play was abandoned due to rain without the toss.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced a 12-member squad for the second Test against Bangladesh, excluding Shaheen Afridi.

Afridi has now been officially released from the national Test squad.

According to the PCB, the decision was made to allow Afridi to spend time with his family following the birth of his son.

Earlier, national Test team head coach Jason Gillespie had stated that Afridi had recently become a father and they wanted him to spend time with his family.

Sources revealed that Afridi has departed from Islamabad to Karachi and is scheduled to join the Champions One Day Cup in Faisalabad on September 5.