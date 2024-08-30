Toss delayed as wet spell hits second Test between Pakistan, Bangladesh

Cricket Cricket Toss delayed as wet spell hits second Test between Pakistan, Bangladesh

The pitch and the bowling area at the Pindi Cricket Stadium was under covers around 10am

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024 10:58:12 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Weather intervened for the second time in the current Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh as toss for the second match was delayed due to rain on Friday.

The pitch and the bowling area at the Pindi Cricket Stadium was still under covers around 10am. The monsoon spell earlier delayed the start of the first match which Pakistan lost by 10 wickets, giving the Tiger their first victory against the Green Shirts and 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

As intermittent monsoon spell has been continuing for the last couple of days, the visitors will be looking for their first Test series win against one of the cricket heavyweights. They need a draw to claim the series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will strive to win the Test as their defeat at the same venue earlier this week dented their bid to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Pakistan’s hopes for an all-out kill have been dashed by the weather in Rawalpindi. Rain had forced cancellation of their practice sessions on Thursday, with forecast for the first day.

To add insult to injury, the team has been without spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi as announced by head coach Jason Gillespie on Thursday.

He had confirmed that spinner Abrar Ahmed had been included in the playing eleven while all-rounder Amir Jamal failed to pass fitness test.

Pakistan squad

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abrar Ahmad, Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Ali and Naseem Shah.