Shaheen Afridi left out for second Test against Bangladesh

Since Afridi has recently become a father, the team wanted him to spend time with family: Gillespie

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) — Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been dropped for the second Test against Bangladesh.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh would be held from August 30 to September 3 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In the first Test, Pakistan suffered a historic 10-wicket defeat to the Bangladeshi team. The Tigers currently led the two-Test series 1-0.

National Test team head coach Jason Gillespie confirmed that Shaheen Shah Afridi would not be part of the playing eleven for the Rawalpindi Test.

Afridi, who had traveled to Karachi after the first Test for the birth of his son, has rejoined the squad in Rawalpindi but would not play in the upcoming match.

Gillespie explained that since Afridi had recently become a father, the team wanted him to spend time with his family.

He added that Afridi was working with Azhar Mahmood and continued to play in all three formats of cricket.

Earlier, it was reported that all-rounder Aamer Jamal's participation in the second Test was contingent on fitness clearance. However, Gillespie confirmed that Jamal had not received fitness clearance.

Regarding the mystery spinner, Gillespie mentioned that Abrar Ahmed had been included in the 12-man squad based on the conditions.

In the first Test, Pakistan fielded four fast bowlers without including a specialist spinner, which led to criticism on national team selectors.

Pakistan 12- member squad

Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vcp), Abrar Ahmad, Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, Muhammad Ali, and Naseem Shah.